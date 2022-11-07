F45 Training (FXLV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. F45 Training has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.50). F45 Training had a negative return on equity of 43.74% and a negative net margin of 87.41%. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.96 million. On average, analysts expect F45 Training to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

F45 Training stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. F45 Training has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

In other news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,728,141 shares in the company, valued at $24,612,196.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 2,010,754 shares of company stock worth $4,682,801 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXLV. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in F45 Training in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in F45 Training in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in F45 Training by 30.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in F45 Training by 33.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in F45 Training during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FXLV shares. Guggenheim lowered F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

