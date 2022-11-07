Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 51,721 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.24.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2 %

DIS traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.43. 442,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,703,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

