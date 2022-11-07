Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.5% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,246,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 367,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.25. The stock had a trading volume of 63,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,945. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.82.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

