Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Sells 116 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.2% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.22. 26,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.17. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,772,174 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

