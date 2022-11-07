Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Given New C$0.40 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Falco Resources (CVE:FPC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.60 to C$0.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 142.42% from the stock’s current price.
Falco Resources Stock Up 3.1 %
FPC stock traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.17. 22,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,758. Falco Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$44.81 million and a P/E ratio of -16.50.
Falco Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.