Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Given New C$0.40 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Falco Resources (CVE:FPC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.60 to C$0.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 142.42% from the stock’s current price.

Falco Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

FPC stock traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.17. 22,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,758. Falco Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$44.81 million and a P/E ratio of -16.50.

Falco Resources Company Profile

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

