FBR Limited (ASX:FBR) Insider Buys A$46,600.00 in Stock

FBR Limited (ASX:FBR – Get Rating) insider Nancy Milne acquired 932,000 shares of FBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$46,600.00 ($30,259.74).

FBR Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49.

Get FBR alerts:

About FBR

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

FBR Limited designs, develops, builds, and operates automated robotic machines in Australia. It engages in developing the Hadrian X, a construction robot that builds block structures from 3D CAD model; Fastbrick wall system; and dynamic stabilisation technology (DST) that enables robots to work outdoors in unstable and unpredictable environments.

Receive News & Ratings for FBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.