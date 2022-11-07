FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 1.1% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of FedEx worth $31,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in FedEx by 53.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in FedEx by 15.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in FedEx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in FedEx by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5,110.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FDX traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.01. The company had a trading volume of 29,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,094. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.87. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.84.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.