Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.0891 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $66.47 million and $7.30 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.0891 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00089689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00070014 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002084 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00014942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000288 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006664 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

