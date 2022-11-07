Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ FY2022 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.66.

NYSE FIS opened at $60.17 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,090,719,000 after purchasing an additional 316,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

