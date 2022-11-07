Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.656-$3.706 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.81 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.60-$6.66 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.34.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE FIS traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.17. 22,112,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,098,693. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,975,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,383,000 after buying an additional 280,271 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $15,869,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,550,000 after purchasing an additional 149,188 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,166,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,538,000 after purchasing an additional 134,943 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $11,867,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

