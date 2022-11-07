Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.656-$3.706 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.81 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.60-$6.66 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.34.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 5.2 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.17. 22,112,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,098,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.25. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.