Fiduciary Counselling Inc. Sells 1,151 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fiduciary Counselling Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 16.2% of Fiduciary Counselling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fiduciary Counselling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,322,000 after purchasing an additional 497,575 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 156,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.50. 41,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,384. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.15. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

