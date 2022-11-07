Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.25

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 154548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Fidus Investment Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $505.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86.

Fidus Investment Dividend Announcement

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 93.14%. Analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidus Investment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 52.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 195,933 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidus Investment by 22.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.5% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 181,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

