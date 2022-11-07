Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham Purchases 1,000 Shares

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.43 per share, with a total value of $23,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Financial Institutions Price Performance

FISI stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 36,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,260. The company has a market capitalization of $371.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.90. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.93%.

Institutional Trading of Financial Institutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISI. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its position in Financial Institutions by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 87,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Financial Institutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FISI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

About Financial Institutions

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.