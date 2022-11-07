First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives $47.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIBK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $105,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,325.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,924,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $105,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,325.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,130 shares of company stock valued at $893,450 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 2.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,153.6% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,951,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK opened at $45.97 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 88.17%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

