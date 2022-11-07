First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $175.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. First Solar traded as high as $161.66 and last traded at $153.62, with a volume of 114973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.62.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.43.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $158,087.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,956.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,278 shares of company stock worth $281,663 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 97.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in First Solar by 256.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 271 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 174.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

