First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Sold by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,015 shares during the period. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 148,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,047,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,813. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43.

