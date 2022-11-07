First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,001 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.40% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 828.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,076.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 63,597 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,955,000 after buying an additional 90,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $25.83 on Monday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

