Flow Market Capitalization Achieves $1.80 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00008366 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.80 billion and approximately $50.54 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.80 or 0.00602113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,497.13 or 0.31345919 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,368,093,963 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.