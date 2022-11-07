Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 168 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Flughafen Zürich from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Flughafen Zürich Price Performance

Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $152.52 on Wednesday. Flughafen Zürich has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.62.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

