Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FLR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fluor to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,385,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Fluor has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

