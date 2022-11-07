Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Fluor updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.60 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.60 EPS.

FLR stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,385,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,869. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Fluor by 596.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fluor to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

