Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Trading Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $31.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fluor traded as high as $33.69 and last traded at $33.48. 52,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,668,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fluor from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get Fluor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 6.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fluor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fluor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.35). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.