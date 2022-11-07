Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.04. 16,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $51.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Fortis by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 35,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Fortis by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Fortis by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

