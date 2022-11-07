Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.
Fortis Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.04. 16,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $51.66.
Institutional Trading of Fortis
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortis (FTS)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.