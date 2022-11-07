Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 594,654 shares.The stock last traded at $17.24 and had previously closed at $17.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Cuts Dividend

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is presently -50.57%.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,114,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 376,136 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Articles

