Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Shares Gap Down to $50.66

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.66, but opened at $48.99. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $48.99, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Franklin Covey Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $673.91 million, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 61.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth $56,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 450.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

