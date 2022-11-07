Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Shares Gap Down to $50.66

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.66, but opened at $48.99. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $48.99, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.
Franklin Covey Stock Down 0.7 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $673.91 million, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39.
About Franklin Covey
Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.
