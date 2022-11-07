Frax Share 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.53 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Frax Share token can now be bought for approximately $6.88 or 0.00032871 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $111.51 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

