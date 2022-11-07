Frontier (FRONT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.26 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frontier has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $23.88 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

