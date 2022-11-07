FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.00

Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 38238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Institutional Trading of FTAC Hera Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HERA. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,709,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,619,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,922,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 372,749 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 7.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,502,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,903 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTAC Hera Acquisition

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

