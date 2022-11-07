Full Sail Capital LLC Acquires 118,735 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,735 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of IEFA stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,889,381 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.
