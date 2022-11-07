Full Sail Capital LLC Acquires 1,618 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,218 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,221,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in BancFirst by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,476 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BancFirst by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BancFirst by 179.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 93,365 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in BancFirst by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.68. 868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,130. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $118.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day moving average of $95.86.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BancFirst to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BancFirst to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Ford sold 6,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $813,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

