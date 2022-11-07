Full Sail Capital LLC Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 0.7 %

Danaher stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.62. The stock had a trading volume of 26,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,930. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.20. The company has a market capitalization of $180.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

