Full Sail Capital LLC Has $400,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.49.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

META stock traded up $5.82 on Monday, reaching $96.61. 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,118,711. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.81 and a 200-day moving average of $157.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $353.83. The firm has a market cap of $256.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,437,476. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

