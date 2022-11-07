Full Sail Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,490 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFFD. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 209,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 372,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 49,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X US Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFFD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 707,966 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.