Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 22,687 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,687 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,181. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.14.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.