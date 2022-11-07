Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 341 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Full Sail Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 186,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,021,000 after acquiring an additional 100,148 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,944 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 33.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Argus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.00. 43,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,790. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

