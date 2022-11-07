Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 4,850 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,462,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.