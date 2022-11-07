Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 5,078 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 2.9% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $30,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $311.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,114. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.79. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

