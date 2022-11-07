Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $98.40 million and $881,397.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Function X has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.
Function X Profile
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Function X
