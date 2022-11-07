Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT Lowered to $10.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s previous close.

FNKO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $7.87 on Monday. Funko has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Activity

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.63 million. Funko had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,577. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 8,667.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 457.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.