FUNToken Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $83.00 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

