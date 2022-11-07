FWL Investment Management LLC Buys 3,203 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Bunge makes up approximately 6.4% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Bunge worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bunge by 180.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $2.88 on Monday, hitting $102.41. The company had a trading volume of 51,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,787. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average of $98.71. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

