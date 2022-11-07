FWL Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

FWL Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Income Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 68.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 276,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

VVR stock remained flat at $3.83 on Monday. 9,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,510. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

