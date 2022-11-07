FWL Investment Management LLC Has $221,000 Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

FWL Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLPA stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.88. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,798. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.