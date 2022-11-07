Gala (GALA) Market Cap Reaches $256.47 Million

Gala (GALA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $256.47 million and approximately $196.93 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00597488 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,455.06 or 0.31122180 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

