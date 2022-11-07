Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,710 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Gartner worth $13,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $231,575,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after acquiring an additional 173,532 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth $38,069,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $15,935,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.63.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,382. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $319.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $341.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.50 and a 200 day moving average of $274.65.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.