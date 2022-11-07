GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Price Target Increased to €33.40 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €31.00 ($31.00) to €33.40 ($33.40) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GEAGY. Royal Bank of Canada cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

GEAGY stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.59. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

