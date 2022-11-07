Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $789.44 Million

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $789.44 million and approximately $446,610.00 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 787,067,092 tokens. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @geminitrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

