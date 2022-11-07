General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after buying an additional 39,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $538,503,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,753,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GD opened at $249.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.