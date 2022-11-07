General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $79.06 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,172 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

